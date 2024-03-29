The new wiring delays the opening of Gran Via. The third section is ready, but it lacks street lighting. Only the installation of public lighting on the street remains. | P.G.
Soller29/03/2024 12:20
Time to get to work now as the visitors are arriving and we are in the middle of the Easter season. Soller has many who come here for the observances of Easter with the focus on the Parades of the Penitents. Parades happen all over Mallorca and are very important in Palma and Soller. Tradition, Church, and Charity sums up all the groups and good work is done, behind the scenes, by them all At Easter, the traditional robes and hoods are brought out and create the very different atmosphere of Easter in the Soller Valley.
