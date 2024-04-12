Things happen in a small town that would be big news in other places. They raise an eyebrow and sometimes make the local press and maybe the online presence of sollerweb. If I told you of the rissagas in the sea (mini tsunamis) or the forest fires in the mountains you might be vaguely interested but it wouldn’t cause the cameras and journalists to be in the Soller valley in a flash. Big things happen in small places and the people and the services cope. I am reminded of this often as we read of a car crashing into the Soller train, or drugs bust in an unlikely finca. Small town life mirrors life in the big space and sometimes happens disproportionately.
Insights from Soller Valley
Lovely memories are great, and I don’t want to dispel them, but sometimes reactions are over the top
