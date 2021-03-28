Tourists arriving at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport

When will British tourists be allowed to travel?

28-03-2021Teresa Ayuga

A "high-ranking" UK government source has told The Sunday Times that August "is looking the most likely" start date for foreign holidays.

The May 17 date is now said to be looking "very optimistic", the source warning that the government's review of foreign holidays, scheduled for April 12, will not recommend a restart of international leisure travel until later in the summer.

Even once the ban is lifted, it is being suggested that travel will be limited to countries with good vaccination rates. A "green list" of countries will determine safe travel corridors.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.