A "high-ranking" UK government source has told The Sunday Times that August "is looking the most likely" start date for foreign holidays.

The May 17 date is now said to be looking "very optimistic", the source warning that the government's review of foreign holidays, scheduled for April 12, will not recommend a restart of international leisure travel until later in the summer.

Even once the ban is lifted, it is being suggested that travel will be limited to countries with good vaccination rates. A "green list" of countries will determine safe travel corridors.