The Spanish Health Minister, Carolina Darias, has said she's considering the possibility of not giving a second dose of AstraZeneca to those who’ve had their first jab.
“It's 70 percent effective with only a single dose,” said Minister, who added that "studies from the United Kingdom, which could support the scientific evidence of administering a second dose of a different vaccine,” may be consulted.
She also stressed that whether or not the second dose of AstraZeneca will be replaced by a vaccine from another pharmaceutical company “is something that still has to be determined" and that European Health Ministers will analyse the European Medicines Agency’s conclusions on vaccine safety.
