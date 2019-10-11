Climate change protest in Palma last month. 27-09-2019 Pere Bota

Shares:

At the full session of the Council of Majorca yesterday, a motion to declare a state of climate emergency in Majorca was approved. Raised by the three governing parties - PSOE, Més and Podemos - the motion received the support of El Pi and the Partido Popular as well.

The declaration, which called for environmental policies in line with the UN's 2030 agenda, will "place Majorca in the vanguard of adopting measures to mitigate climate change". With the declaration, a Council statement read, policies for tackling global warming will be strengthened. These include a reduction in the generation of waste and the promotion of the circular economy.

An aspect of the declaration is that the Council will set up a climate emergency committee.

Related Tags