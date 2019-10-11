Weather
Council declares climate emergency in Majorca
At the full session of the Council of Majorca yesterday, a motion to declare a state of climate emergency in Majorca was approved. Raised by the three governing parties - PSOE, Més and Podemos - the motion received the support of El Pi and the Partido Popular as well.
The declaration, which called for environmental policies in line with the UN's 2030 agenda, will "place Majorca in the vanguard of adopting measures to mitigate climate change". With the declaration, a Council statement read, policies for tackling global warming will be strengthened. These include a reduction in the generation of waste and the promotion of the circular economy.
An aspect of the declaration is that the Council will set up a climate emergency committee.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.