Appeal
Drunk driver's sentence being appealed
An appeal has been launched against the sentence handed down the drunk driver who ran over and killed Paula Fornés and injured another woman in sa Ràpita last year.
Renata Gocha was nearly four times over the legal alcohol limit when she was arrested, had no insurance and was carrying a fake drivers licence.
The judge described the defendant's conduct as “extremely serious” saying “she was driving with an alcohol rate well above the legal amount, a false licence; no liability insurance, she ran over Paula and left another girl wounded, and she also fled the scene.”
In his appeal, Defence Lawyer, Miquel Àngel Ordinas, argues that the four year, 9 month sentence is too harsh and challenges the contents of an email sent to Madrid and Poland by the Guardia Civil Traffic Guard claiming that Renata Gocha was not on the permit database.
He also points out that driving without liability insurance cannot be blamed on the defendant because the vehicle belongs to her husband.
Ordinas has asked the judge to impose the minimum penalty of two and a half years in prison.
