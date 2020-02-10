You can call 061 if you are worried. 10-02-2020 Ultima Hora

The Bulletin spoke to the Balearic health authority today as passengers are getting nervous about flights they have taken and their risk of infection from coronavirus.

The Balearic health authorities explained to the Bulletin that in the event of a passenger arriving in the Balearics with suspected symptoms of the coronavirus all passengers sitting within two seats behind, in front or alongside the suspected patient will be automatically contacted by the health authorities be they in the Balearics or elsewhere in the world.

📢Atenció! Davant qualsevol dubte per coronavirus 🩺 crida al 061 Salut Respon!

📢Atención! Ante cualquier duda por coronavirus🩺 llama al 061 Salud Responde! pic.twitter.com/JS7oOxs6ZZ — Servei de Salut (@ibsalut) February 10, 2020

If you are concerned you can call 061 emergency services.