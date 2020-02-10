Health
Balearics virus protocol
The Bulletin spoke to the Balearic health authority today as passengers are getting nervous about flights they have taken and their risk of infection from coronavirus.
The Balearic health authorities explained to the Bulletin that in the event of a passenger arriving in the Balearics with suspected symptoms of the coronavirus all passengers sitting within two seats behind, in front or alongside the suspected patient will be automatically contacted by the health authorities be they in the Balearics or elsewhere in the world.
📢Atenció! Davant qualsevol dubte per coronavirus 🩺 crida al 061 Salut Respon!— Servei de Salut (@ibsalut) February 10, 2020
📢Atención! Ante cualquier duda por coronavirus🩺 llama al 061 Salud Responde! pic.twitter.com/JS7oOxs6ZZ
If you are concerned you can call 061 emergency services.
