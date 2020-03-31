Trams cancelled because of lack of demand during coronavirus crisis. 28-03-2020 FERROCARRIL DE SOLLER

Tren de Sóller has extended the ERTE to tram workers and suspended the entire service.

The vintage train between Palma and Soller was suspended when the coronavirus restrictions began and the tram service between Soller city centre and the port has been running minimal services, but it has now been cancelled because of low demand.

The General Directorate of Transport authorised the suspension of the service because most of the trams were running back and forward with no-one onboard.

The Railway Company processed an ERTE on March 17 which affected 85% of the workforce, leaving around a dozen employees working on the trams.

The ERTE has now been expanded to include the rest of the tram workers, leaving just two members of staff at the company, an Administrator and a Workshop employee.