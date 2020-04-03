Calvia City Council helps the vulnerable during Covid-19 lockdown. 28-03-2020 Pedro Aguiló Mora

Calvia Town Hall has been forced to take on more Social Services staff to help the most vulnerable during the coronavirus crisis.

Two extra Social Workers and two Administrative Assistants have been relocated from other municipal services areas and a fourth telephone line and additional email contacts have also been added.

Calvia City Council’s Food Delivery Service for the elderly is being extended to include those who are disabled or are convalescing, which increases the number of meals from 33 in February to 49 in March.

7 Extra people have been added to the Home Help Service increasing the hours of care from 1,294 in February to 1,429 in March and a total of 91 people are receiving assistance.

During the first two weeks of confinement, financial benefits amounting to 41,396 euros have been paid to 125 families in the municipality to cover basic needs. All families with children who were receiving municipal aid for school canteens have been contacted to make sure they have enough food.

Special care is also being given to those with limited mobility who live alone, the home telecare service has been expanded and a prevention plan put in place for older people to give them emotional support and cover their basic needs during the State of Emergency.

Special attention is also being paid to victims of gender violence and their children, with professional follow-ups and legal advice on housing provided from Specialist Legal Professionals.

In addition to reinforcing the Social Support Services, Calvia City Council is collaborating with other Administrations during the coronavirus lockdown to make sure Healthcare Professionals at Centres in the municipality are protected.