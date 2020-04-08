Mayor José Hila during a videoconference on Wednesday. 08-04-2020 Jose Hila Twitter @hila

Palma town hall has announced a second package of measures to "strengthen social policies and reactivate the economic fabric" of the city.

Mayor José Hila said on Wednesday that one million euros are to be provided for the retail and trade sector, while the town hall is exempting bars and restaurants from payment to "occupy the public way" (i.e. the terrace tax) until the end of the year. This will amount to 1.6 million euros. There are also exemptions for kiosk (newsstand) taxes and the charges for filming in the city; these amount to 100,000 euros in all. Tourism promotion spend for Palma and Playa de Palma is to double to 300,000 euros.

There is a total of 1.96 million from the Balearic government and Council of Majorca for social policies; special attention will be given to women who are victims of domestic violence.

Together with the five million euros from the first package of measures announced two weeks ago, the town hall - the mayor stressed - has now provided more than ten million euros for social and economic policies for dealing with the coronavirus crisis. The town hall will also be accelerating payments to its suppliers, especially the self-employed and small businesses.