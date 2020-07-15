Punta Ballena to close down. 11-07-2020 CATI CLADERA

The Balearic Ministry for Tourism ordered the closure of all the bars on the infamous Calle Punta Ballena in Magalluf this morning after a series of incidents over the weekend.

The so-called "Beer and Ham" streets in Arenal will also be closed. The move follows scenes over the weekend in which tourists were seen mis-behaving and flouting health and safety laws introduced to combat the coronavirus.