Ibiza 08-07-2017 Wendy Wighton Urquhart

Two people were arrested after a fight erupted between passengers on a KLM flight from Amsterdam to Ibiza last Friday, according to the newspaper Het Parool.

Witnesses say there was a serious confrontation onboard the plane because several passengers were allegedly drunk and refusing to wear face masks, which is mandatory.

The two people who were involved in the fight were detained when the flight landed in Ibiza and KLM insists that the safety of the rest of the passengers was never compromised.

A video of the brawl was uploaded to Twitter by a passenger who recorded it on his mobile phone.

The Airline crew and other passengers were forced to intervene to stop the fight.

