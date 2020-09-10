Christmas Lights in Palma. archive photo. 10-09-2020 Pere Bota

The recent spike in coronavirus infections has forced Municipalities all over the Island to cancel their traditional summer festivals and now all eyes are on Christmas.

The Christmas lights in Palma are spectacular and hundreds of residents and tourists usually turn out for the big switch on, but with pandemic still raging, the City Council has been forced to change things a little this year.

“The turning on of the lights must be in line with the health protocols, so the Christmas light show will be very different this year and people will not be allowed to gather in crowds," said Government Spokesperson, Alberto Jarabo.

Shows are planned in neighbourhoods all over the city and IB3 television will broadcast the event live so that people can also watch it from home.

A budget of 96,000 euros has been set aside for the Christmas lights show this year, but Palma City Council has warned that if the coronavirus pandemic gets worse everything may have to be cancelled.

The green light has been given for contracts to supply pyrotechnics for the 'correfocs' and other Municipal celebrations and Councillor Jarabo has insisted that a scenario be put in place to make it possible to have shows and parties, but he also admits "it will probably be difficult to get people as involved as they have been in previous years.”

Bellver Castle

In other news, the Governing Board has approved the tender for improvement works at Bellver Castle to renovate the outer wall and the walls of the third enclosure.

“There were damages that caused instability and the possibility that some of the walls might fall down, so it was essential to restore them,” said Councillor Jarabo.

A budget of 750,000 euros has been set aside for the renovations which are expected to begin at the end of 2020 and be completed within 12 months.

Companies now have one month to submit tenders for the project.