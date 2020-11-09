Police checkpoints & raids in Palma. 08-11-2020 Ultima Hora

National and Local Police of Palma and Government Inspectors joined forces at the weekend to clamp down on anyone breaking the coronavirus restrictions and the midnight curfew in Palma.

176 citations were issued for various violations, including not wearing face masks, non-compliance with security measures, illegal drinking, smoking in public areas and premises, drug possession and disobedience.

Police roadblocks were set up on some of the main streets of Palma and raids were carried out in the es Molinar and Son Cotoner neighbourhoods of the city.