Constitution holiday will determine what happens at Christmas
Strict limits on numbers of people at Christmas are likely
Dr. Javier Arranz, spokesperson for the regional committee for infectious diseases, said in a radio interview on Monday that people's behaviour over the early December Constitution holiday period* will determine how the Christmas festive period is managed. "If mobility is out of control, parties are held and crowds gather, it is clear that at Christmas there will not be up to fifteen people, but only five or six."
Arranz observed that Christmas parties "are not going to be like those of previous years, as much as we might want them to be". There will be limits on the number of people this Christmas. "We hope that there can be more than six people, as we hope that from now on the numbers will come down. But we will not make it to Christmas, if the situation gets out of control."
He appealed for responsibility over the Constitution holiday, pointing to the fact over All Saints there were Halloween parties which led to coronavirus outbreaks in some municipalities in Mallorca.
* Constitution Day, December 6, is on a Sunday this year. Because of this, the Monday is a public holiday, as is the Tuesday (for the Immaculate Conception).
