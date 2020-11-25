Furious British tourists have been contacting the Bulletin claiming that they have shelved their Christmas holiday plans to Majorca because of the high cost of PCR tests.

The Balearic government is demanding that all tourists who arrive in Palma have a proof of a negative PCR test just before travel. A flight with a no-frills airline to Palma can cost around 50 euros at the moment with a PCR test costing almost three times as much in Britain.

In a further twist this morning senior members of the tourist industry in Majorca called for money raised through the tourist tax be used to pay for PCR test for tourists.

The beginning of the end of the pandemic

Spain's prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, said in Palma on Wednesday that "we are reaching the beginning of the end of the pandemic", as the vaccination strategy will allow us to neutralise the virus.

Further, Spain's Prime Minister said that his government was considering limiting Christmas celebrations to six people in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.