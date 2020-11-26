The final test for the Christmas lights has been carried out in Palma to make sure everything is in working order, including the 27 metre high Christmas tree in Parc de la Mar and a 3 metre long passageway.

But i’ve been let in on a bit of a secret; apparently someone is going to flip the switch for the lights on Passeig del Born and Avenida de Jaume III tonight.

You’ll have to wait until Friday night for the switching on of all the really cool lights in Palma which I’m told will be at the same time as the streetlights, but the Town Hall is keeping Mum about the exact time to stop big crowds gathering in the city centre.