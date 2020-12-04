On Friday, the Balearic tourism minister, Iago Negueruela, held talks with the CEO of the Turespaña national tourism agency, Miguel Sanz, to discuss tourism promotion over the coming months. Designed to position the Balearics as a safe destination, Sanz said after the meeting that the aim is to start next year's season as early as possible.

Negueruela explained that it was necessary to "stabilise" the flow of tourists and to have tourists arriving in the Balearics as soon as possible after the stabilisation of the epidemiological situation.

In observing that the target date for the Balearics should be March, Sanz added that "from the generation of confidence we must move on to the generation of sales and the visits of tourists as soon as possible". Negueruela agreed that tourism reactivation should be "from the end of March". "First of all, however, there is the task of positioning, selling and explaining to the world that the islands are a safe destination."

The ministry and Turespaña will be having further meetings to define areas of cooperation, specific campaigns for the islands and tourist products, and the timing of these campaigns.