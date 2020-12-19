The President of the Balearic Government, Francina Armengol, has asked residents of Mallorca to try to limit travel as much as possible and to refrain from visiting other Municipalities during the Christmas holidays.

She emphasised the "exponential growth" of coronavirus cases saying people on the Island are in a situation of "maximum risk” and that maximum effort is required from the entire population to prevent more infections.

President Armengol stressed that the dire coronavirus situation in Mallorca justifies the new restrictions which limit the number of people who can gather at Christmas to 6 people from two groups that live in the same house and the 22:00 curfew on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

The epidemiological situation is much better in Ibiza, Minorca and Formentera, where 10 people are allowed to gather for Christmas and the curfew starts at 01:30.

"It is not about celebrating parties, it is about saving lives,” said Armengol.

President Armengol said the situation in Mallorca is worrying, is being constantly evaluated and would not rule out the possibility of more restrictions.

"We will make a decision in the next few hours,” she said.

Massive screenings with antigen tests to identify those who’ve contracted coronavirus have already taken place in Sa Pobla and Soller and will begin in Inca this week.