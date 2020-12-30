The lights went off, the streets were empty and bars and restaurants shut their doors as even tighter restrictions came into force in Mallorca on Tuesday and will remain in place until January 11.

"The idea is that everyone will be at home by 20:00,” said the Balearic President, Francina Armengol who introduced the new measures in a bid to avoid congestion and curb coronavirus infection during the holidays.

The terraces of all bars, restaurants and cafés must now close at 18:00, although take-aways can be picked up until 22:00 and home delivery will continue until midnight.

There was a last minute flurry of panic on the first night of the restrictions as staff bundled chairs and tables inside restaurants and bars and hurried to close their premises by 18:00.

At malls, supermarkets and shops, customers were rushing to finish their shopping before everything shut at 20:00.

The streets of Palma were almost deserted with just a few stragglers making their way home before the 22:00 curfew.

National and Local Police and Guardia Civil Officers have been deployed across Mallorca to make sure people comply with the new regulations and special surveillance will be carried out by the Guardia Civil on New Year's Eve and New Year’s Day.

The Authorities have warned that anyone caught organising, marketing or attending an illegal party will face fines of 60,000-600,000 euros.