With so many people having headed for the mountains to see the snow on Saturday, the mayor of Escorca, Toni Solivellas, has criticised the "collapse" caused by the traffic and the snow.

On Twitter, he said: "We start another year with the same problem as always. Photos of today's collapse in Escorca caused by the snow. For years, there has been a demand for a protocol from the regional government. If it snows and these families are trapped, I guess no one will be responsible. Total lack of coordination as ever."

A yellow alert for snow in the Tramuntana Mountains was issued by Aemet early on Saturday morning, with two to three centimetres expected to fall down to 500 metres. The risk alert remains in place until 19.59 on Saturday.