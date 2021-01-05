The Level 4 restrictions imposed in Mallorca to stem the spread of Covid-19 will not be lifted in the short term and may remain in place for the rest of the month, according to Government Spokesperson Pilar Costa.

"Every decision is subject to seeing how the increase in cases on the Islands evolves,” she said. “There will not be a big drop in cases in a week's time and Mallorca's figures are still very negative."

Costa insisted that the “strong restrictions” imposed on Mallorca were necessary to curb transmission of the virus, saying “care pressure is essential to control the virus and rule out any additional measures and the current restrictions must be complied with.”

It will be a week or so before we know if the New Year celebrations caused any additional coronavirus outbreaks in the Community, but Costa is confident that "there will be no big drop in infections.”

She also called on people to be responsible after crowds of people headed for the Sierra de Tramuntana at the weekend to enjoy the snow.

The Balearic Government has also toughened up the Covid restrictions in Ibiza, after infections soared between December 5 and January 3, taking the cumulative incidence from 138 to 293 cases per 100000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, which is an increase of 112%.

The curfew on the White Island has been brought forward to 22:00; the interior of bars and restaurants are off limits to the public and only 6 people are allowed to socialise indoors or outdoors.

Pilar Costa claimed the worsening of the coronavirus situation in Ibiza was caused by "non-compliances related to Christmas celebrations” and as a result, the alert level on the island has been raised from level 2 to level 3.

The new measures in Ibiza will be enforced from Thursday, January 7 and last until 26 January.