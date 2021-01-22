The Health Department is offering nurses a top of the range package deal to work in Ibiza for seven days.

“The coronavirus situation in Ibiza is very serious, so IB-Salut is asking nurses from the rest of the islands to reinforce staff at health centres in Ibiza,” they said.

The package includes 4 star hotel accommodation, travel expenses and 170 euros in exchange for 12-hour shifts, but the Nurses Union SATSE is furious.

"In Son Llàtzer Hospital and Son Espases Hospital nurses have been working under brutal conditions for months, doing doubling shifts and having their holidays suspended, without having any type of bonuses,” roared SATSE Secretary General, Jorge Tera. “It’s a disastrous human resources policy, many of the Healthcare Professionals in Ibiza were on three month contracts and they've fled to other hospitals with better conditions."

Mallorca currently has an accumulated incidence rate of 522 per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days, but in Ibiza it’s soared to 1,838 and is forecast to reach 2,000.

“The peak of the third wave in Mallorca was on December 31; Minorca is rising and is about to reach its maximum; Ibiza continues to rise and will probably reach the top in the coming days and there are few cases in Formentera,” said Dr Javier Arranz, Spokesperson for the Regional Committee of Infectious Diseases.

The current coronavirus restrictions are not expected to change in the short term in the Balearic Islands because figures are still high.