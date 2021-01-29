The Balearic government has approved a 15-day extension to current restrictions in the Balearics, including the closure of bars and restaurants. This extension will be until February 13.

Following an extraordinary meeting of the cabinet on Friday, government spokesperson Pilar Costa explained that the islands will remain at Level 4 risk. This will entail, among other things, the closure of bars and restaurants (with the exception of takeaway or home delivery), the closure of gyms and large retail outlets (except supermarkets) and a limit on family and social gatherings to one household, with there being an exception for single people who can form a bubble with another household and a specific exception in Minorca, where two households up to six people can meet.

In Formentera, there is to be a tightening of restrictions - bars and restaurants closing and shops closing at 8pm. The perimeter closures of Ibiza and Formentera will continue. A new decree extending the 10pm to 6am curfew has also been issued.

Costa noted that infections are decreasing in Mallorca but that the 14-day cumulative incidence per 100,000 for the whole of the Balearics is 528, which represents a situation of extreme risk. There is pressure on the health service, especially in Ibiza. Three Covid patients were transferred to Son Espases from Ibiza on Thursday.

Regarding the cumulative incidence necessary to start a de-escalation, Costa said that this indicator will be taken into account along with others, such as the occupancy of intensive care beds. Asked about Easter, she explained that the government hasn't specifically talked about this but is working on how to make measures more flexible

The government's Friday announcement merely confirms what was already known. On Thursday, for example, the minister for the economic model, tourism and employment, Iago Negueruela, met representatives of employers associations and unions from the restaurant sector in order to inform them of the extension.

Following the meeting, Eugenia Cusí, president of the Pimem restaurants association, said that a working group will be set up next week to plan for a reopening of the hospitality sector. The government's approach will be one of a "scaled and slow" easing of restrictions. Costa reinforced this on Friday, saying that restrictions would be eased more slowly "than ever before" to try and a avoid a rise in the number of cases once businesses start to re-open.