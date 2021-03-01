Tourists on the beach on Mallorca

Tourists on the beach on Mallorca.

01-03-2021Archives

The UK's largest tour operator Tui revealed today, its plans to resume holidays to Spain from May 21, Covid rules permitting while holiday prices across Spain have been slashed.

Airline and tour operator Jet2 has slashed holiday prices by £110 per person ahead of the potential lifting of restrictions on foreign holidays on May 17.

The firm is offering reductions on trips to destinations across the Mediterranean and Canary Islands, through the Jet2holidays app if they book on or before March 31.

Bookings have surged for many destinations, including mainland Spain, Canary Islands, Balearic Islands, Portugal, Greece, Cyprus, Turkey, Italy and Portugal, with Jet2 reporting a 1,000 per cent increase since Prime Minister Boris Johnson said a global travel taskforce would put forward a report on how to resume international travel.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: "After an uncertain and difficult year for everyone, people want nothing more than to get away and enjoy some much-need time in the sunshine.

"The announcement from the government, which shows a clear ambition to reopen international travel, is the news we have all been waiting for, and it is clear to see from the surge in bookings how ready our customers are to enjoy their well-deserved real package holidays."

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

InconvenientTruths / Hace about 3 hours

No they wont.

+-4-