The UK's largest tour operator Tui revealed today, its plans to resume holidays to Spain from May 21, Covid rules permitting while holiday prices across Spain have been slashed.

Airline and tour operator Jet2 has slashed holiday prices by £110 per person ahead of the potential lifting of restrictions on foreign holidays on May 17.

The firm is offering reductions on trips to destinations across the Mediterranean and Canary Islands, through the Jet2holidays app if they book on or before March 31.

Bookings have surged for many destinations, including mainland Spain, Canary Islands, Balearic Islands, Portugal, Greece, Cyprus, Turkey, Italy and Portugal, with Jet2 reporting a 1,000 per cent increase since Prime Minister Boris Johnson said a global travel taskforce would put forward a report on how to resume international travel.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: "After an uncertain and difficult year for everyone, people want nothing more than to get away and enjoy some much-need time in the sunshine.

"The announcement from the government, which shows a clear ambition to reopen international travel, is the news we have all been waiting for, and it is clear to see from the surge in bookings how ready our customers are to enjoy their well-deserved real package holidays."