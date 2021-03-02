Shopping street in Palma, Mallorca

Foreign tourism in the Balearics in January fell by 85.4% compared with the same month last year. There were 15,166 foreign tourists, 34% of whom came from Germany and 13% from France. Tourist spending was down 85.1% to 15.9 million euros.

For the whole of Spain there were 432,362 foreign tourists, a decrease of 89.5%. Spending fell by 90.5% to 451.8 million euros. In January 2020, Spain attracted 4.1 million tourists, whose spending amounted to 4,779 million euros.

France supplied 117,625 of the January tourists. The UK, which is normally the largest market, provided 23,200.

