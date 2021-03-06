Sebastian Ebel of Tui with President Armengol

Sebastian Ebel was in Mallorca last June for the launch of the tourist pilot plan.

07-03-2021Miquel À. Cañellas

On Monday, the chief financial officer of Tui, Sebastian Ebel, will meet President Armengol and the minister for tourism, Iago Negueruela, and assess the progress of the vaccination programme in the Balearics and the opening of hotels. Tui will be asking for vaccination "maximum speed" in order for there to be a summer season. From March 27, Tui intends starting flights to Mallorca from Germany.

Another subject for discussion will be the establishment of safe travel corridors between the Balearics and Germany, but the principal concern will be to call on the Spanish and Balearics to "catch up" with the vaccination programme. This is proceeding slowly, and the Balearics are lagging behind other regions.

The vaccine passport will also be under consideration, the national tourism minister, Reyes Maroto, having accepted the Balearic government's request for the Balearics to be the first European destination to trial this. The passport is an additional element for creating safe corridors.

As announced a week ago, the Robinson Club Cala Serena, part of Tui, will open on March 20. The tour operator intends offering other establishments from April. To this end, Ebel will also be meeting the co-presidents of Riu, which is a Tui shareholder.

In 2019, getting on for five million German tourists came to the Balearics. Tui and other German tour operators are looking, at a minimum, to get a quarter of this number in 2021.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.