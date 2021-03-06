On Monday, the chief financial officer of Tui, Sebastian Ebel, will meet President Armengol and the minister for tourism, Iago Negueruela, and assess the progress of the vaccination programme in the Balearics and the opening of hotels. Tui will be asking for vaccination "maximum speed" in order for there to be a summer season. From March 27, Tui intends starting flights to Mallorca from Germany.

Another subject for discussion will be the establishment of safe travel corridors between the Balearics and Germany, but the principal concern will be to call on the Spanish and Balearics to "catch up" with the vaccination programme. This is proceeding slowly, and the Balearics are lagging behind other regions.

The vaccine passport will also be under consideration, the national tourism minister, Reyes Maroto, having accepted the Balearic government's request for the Balearics to be the first European destination to trial this. The passport is an additional element for creating safe corridors.

As announced a week ago, the Robinson Club Cala Serena, part of Tui, will open on March 20. The tour operator intends offering other establishments from April. To this end, Ebel will also be meeting the co-presidents of Riu, which is a Tui shareholder.

In 2019, getting on for five million German tourists came to the Balearics. Tui and other German tour operators are looking, at a minimum, to get a quarter of this number in 2021.