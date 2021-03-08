On Monday, the chief financial officer of Tui, Sebastian Ebel, met President Armengol and tourism minister, Iago Negueruela, in order to analyse the tourism situation caused by the pandemic, the level of vaccination in the Balearics and the opening of establishments in Mallorca from the end of this month.

With the German government due to shortly lift its advice against travel to the Balearics because of the improved health situation, Ebel called for there to be "maximum speed" with the vaccination programme in the Balearics in order to allow there to be a summer season. He also called for a commitment to safe air corridors and the vaccine passport. He added that if the health data continue to improve as they are, then holiday flights to Mallorca from Germany at Easter are probable.

Ebel said that lockdown had meant that German families had saved money and so that when restrictions are lifted, "people are going to be willing to spend it on holidays". He considered the vaccine passport to be essential in supporting the tour operator's business over the coming months.

The main concern for Tui is the vaccination programme in the Balearics, given that it is currently proceeding slowly. Nevertheless, the decision has been taken to open hotels, the first of which will be the Robinson Club Cala Serena on March 20.

Meanwhile, another German tour operator, Alltours, which owns or manages 26 hotels in Mallorca, is planning to open establishments in Alcudia, Cala Millor and Playa de Palma from March 17. Willi Verhuven, CEO of the tour operator's Allsun hotels, says that the company expects the advice against travel to be lifted in the coming days. "We have decided to react rapidly."