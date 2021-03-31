"Desolate Mallorca" is a headline in the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung. A report on Wednesday by the paper's Spain and Portugal correspondent, Karin Janker, considers the situation in Mallorca, where the main engine of the economy - tourism - has suffered greatly because of the pandemic.

It paints a depressing picture of an island "sinking into despair because of the lack of tourists". The report adds that the pandemic offers a perspective of how painful the restructuring of tourism could be as a result of climate change, warning that that the tourism market "will not be as we knew it again".

"Mallorca is sombre. Even the few thousand German tourists who will spend their Easter holidays on the island will not change that."