At the start of May, the Palma 365 Tourism Foundation will initiate a new promotional campaign that will see the Passion for Palma brand replaced by one to reflect a "transformation" for 2021.

The foundation allocates 175,000 euros each year to tourism promotion. There will be 300,000 euros more in 2021 for this brand relaunch. In addition, 120,000 euros will be for media campaigns in the UK and Germany.

The increased budget is in order to try and recover at least part of what has been lost because of the pandemic. Palma's tourism councillor, Elena Navarro, says that there will also be promotion of the high season, there having been success in addressing tourism seasonality and turning Palma into an all-year city break destination.

The most immediate projects are the change in the design of the brand and an updating of the Visit Palma website. This update will have a reservations' system for hotels and attractions. Navarro adds that alternative routes for excursions are to be launched, with the aim of "redistributing the flows of visitors in the city".

The manager of Palma 365, Pedro Homar, explains that there is to be a further line of funding. The foundation will receive 975,000 euros over three years from the secretary of state for tourism, the Balearic government and Palma town hall. This is linked to the plan for the transformation of Palma through innovation and will be for, among other things, an expansion of wifi networks in the city and tourism-related Big Data.