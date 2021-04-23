Costa Cruises are now planning a restart of operations in Spain on July 3, having previously announced that this would be June 14. The cruise operator is scheduling a ship to depart from Barcelona on this later date, but there has yet to be official confirmation from the Spanish government that cruise tourism can resume. There has been a ban since March last year, with the exception of the Canaries, where special authorisation was given in late October.
Luigi Stefanelli, the Costa Cruises director for Spain and Portugal, is warning of a loss of market share for Spain, given that other countries, e.g. Greece and Israel, now allow cruise ships. He believes that there is "unfair treatment", as it is possible to enter Spain by plane but not on a cruise ship. Spain, he adds, is "crucial" for cruise itineraries.
The president of the Port of Barcelona, Mercè Conesa, recently announced that there are discussions with cruise operators and government authorities regarding permission for cruise ships in time for Sant Joan (June 24). Stefanelli feels that this is "a sign of confidence". For now, the plan is for the Costa Smeralda to sail on July 3 from Barcelona to Palma and then to Palermo, Civitavecchia, Savona and Marseille.
Costa Cruises have developed health protocols, such as the mandatory wearing of masks, reduced capacities and social distancing for shows and restaurants, "bubble" excursions, free antigen tests for all passengers and crew, and replacing paper documents with digital ones.
Lisa / Hace about 2 hours
With the majority of the Mallorcan population unvaccinated any prospects of cruise ship visits in the summer is terrifying.
Our population is incredibly vulnerable - you only have to read the horrific stories from India. Those poor people are suffering terribly. Mallorca cannot open to tourism before the majority of the population are vaccinated. The data from the UK, Israel, Malta and any highly vaccinated country is clear.
To open up with no protection would amount to murder.
Tom / Hace about 3 hours
Real holidays is not about stopping over for less than 12 hours in Mallorca ! Please don’t stop here and offload your thousands of non spending tourists and pollution that comes with your too large vessel . We recommend other destinations like India , Brazil or USA where you will be more welcome and where fears of high Covid numbers are irrelevant and out of control .....