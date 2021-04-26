The Emytra association of businesspeople and workers in Calvia is highlighting all-inclusive holiday promotions for June and is asking the Balearic government for consistency with the so-called law of excesses.

The association says that UK tour operators and Mallorcan hotels are promoting all-inclusive, when this does not respect the law that was introduced in January last year. Emytra adds that the all-inclusive formula is one of "corporate greed", as it does not encourage tourists to go to different establishments outside hotels.

Businesses, the association notes, signed a document of best practice designed to combat tourist excesses. The president of Emytra, Diego Belmonte, asks - "Who is it that gets tourists drunk? If they do not leave hotels until midnight, is it our bars or is it the all-inclusive?"

Belmonte wants hoteliers and the authorities "to make an effort to really change the tourism model" and is asking the government and Calvia town hall to prevent the all-inclusive formula.

In Calvia, the law of excesses as it applies to all-inclusive hotels only affects part of Magalluf. There is still a form of all-inclusive for hotels in this designated area in that limited numbers of alcoholic drinks are offered with lunch and dinner (three per adult). At all other times, the hotels have to sell drinks individually. Away from Magalluf, the law covers Arenal and a part of Playa de Palma. For everywhere else in Mallorca there is no restriction on alcohol as part of an all-inclusive package.