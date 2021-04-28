Spain will welcome visitors from June, after a pilot trial of digital health certificates at all 46 Spanish airports in May.

Spain’s Tourism Minister, Fernando Valdes Verelst, detailed the country’s plans at the World Travel & Tourism Council global summit in Mexico.

“The European Union digital certificate is not a magic wand but it does offer people some certainty to organise their travel,” he said.

Delegates in Cancun welcomed news that the EU hopes to allow vaccinated Americans to visit this summer, but Brussels and the UK have yet to agree on mutual recognition of vaccine passports.

“The best thing Governments can do right is provide for travellers is certainty,” said Minister Valdes Verelst, who hopes negotiations will lead to reciprocal arrangements so that tourists don’t face restrictions when they get home.

Spain has been planning for vaccine certification since February because tourism is crucial for the country’s economy.

“Spain is going to be ready to use a digital certificate in June,” he told delegates. “We are running a pilot programme at all 46 airports in May, so travellers will have some certainty.”

The EU’s Digital Green Certificate will include Covid-19 health status with vaccination certificates, negative test results and medical certificates for people who have recovered from Covid-19 in the previous 180 days.

The British Tourism Minister Nigel Huddleston says the UK Government is liaising with other countries in a bid to agree international travel measures and other issues.

“We absolutely want to work, and are working very closely, with our EU partners and indeed around the world,” he said.