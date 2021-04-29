Transfer coaches at Palma's Son Sant Joan Airport, Mallorca

Summer tourism employment includes sectors such as transport.

29-04-2021Teresa Ayuga

The CCOO union has called for the "slow de-escalation" of restrictions in the Balearics to continue so that tourism activity can be recovered this summer and that 200,000 people can go back to work.

The union was responding to the publication of the Labour Force Survey on Thursday. This showed a 4.36% increase in first-quarter unemployment compared with 2020. A statement from the union noted that the survey's statistics for the first quarter are usually not that good for employment. "It could be said that we are continuing along the same line, although it seems that we have peaked. However, the figures are so negative, given that the crisis continues to strongly attack the main engine of the economy - tourism."

Despite the "enormous need" to reactivate the economy, "it is still essential to de-escalate slowly in order to maintain the positive data in terms of the cumulative incidence and occupancy of intensive care units". Work over months to contain the pandemic cannot be "thrown away". The Balearics need to be declared a safe destination for the "200,000 jobs that we hope will have activity during the summer".

