The UK's green list for travel is due to be revealed by the end of the week. The date of the announcement for travel from May 17 has been subject to as much speculation as the countries on the list. One suggestion has been that the government wants to leave the decision until May 10, a week before travel can resume, in order to have as much up-to-date data as possible.

The list is expected to include Malta and Portugal as well as Gibraltar and Iceland, but speculation regarding islands, e.g. Mallorca, is now said to be wrong, according to official UK government sources. If so, there are conflicting messages coming from the government, transport secretary Grant Shapps having indicated that an "islands approach" will be adopted this summer, as it was for a time last summer.

The Balearic government was lobbying the British ambassador, Hugh Elliott, last week in seeking differential treatment for the islands, where the incidence rate is way lower than parts of the mainland. As of Saturday (May 1), the 14-day incidence in the Balearics was 64.90 and 57.70 in Mallorca specifically. The average for the whole of Spain (to Friday) was 229.20. The Basque Country, with 517.40, is currently registering the highest incidence. The Balearics incidence is the second lowest in Spain after Valencia.