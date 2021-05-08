Passengers at Ibiza Airport

The government will be highlighting the safety of travel.

On Monday, President Armengol and tourism minister Iago Negueruela will be going to Berlin for talks with TUI and the German travel association, DRV. The Spanish ambassador in Germany will also be participating in discussions with the president of DRV, Norbert Fiebig, and the TUI CEO, Fritz Joussen.

The purpose is to explain the current situation with Covid in the Balearics and the various measures designed to make the islands a safe destination. The incidence in the Balearics is at present the second lowest in Spain - 60.43 for 14 days as of May 7; the national figure is 198.6.

The meeting will be against the background of German government plans to ease travel rules for people who have been vaccinated or who have recovered from Covid. The federal minister of justice, Christine Lamprecht, has said that "in future, and in accordance with new regulation, vaccinated and recovered people will no longer have exit restrictions".

The health minister, Jens Spahn, has stated that for groups of people, for whom it has been "sufficiently proven on the basis of scientific knowledge" that they are no longer contagious or only minimally so, there should be rapid repeal of "violations of fundamental rights, as these are no longer justified".

