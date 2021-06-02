Palma police will prevent access to beaches on the evening and night of June 23, Nit de Sant Joan (Saint John's Eve). Town hall spokesperson Alberto Jarabo says that there will be no "festive celebration" for Sant Joan and that the Balearic government is drawing up regulations that town halls can use to prevent celebration in the same way that Palma intends to.

The police deployment will be like it was last year. The beaches, which pose "the main risk", will be controlled. Jarabo explains that "it is not yet possible to allow mass events such as this one".

"We are at a stage where bars and restaurants are slowly opening up and may have up to ten people at a terrace table, but we cannot contemplate there being some 10,000 people celebrating Sant Joan on a beach.

"We are continuing to be cautious and we know that the public is understanding, as was the case last year when there were no incidents resulting from the restrictions. We ask everyone to be aware of the situation, but the police will in any event be controlling access to beaches."