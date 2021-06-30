The Balearics are on Britain´s green list and the first British tourists started to arrive this morning but there is a danger that they could turn red!

The Palma Met Office is forecasting record temperatures for this weekend and the temperatures could reach 37 degrees Centigrade, according to Palma Met Office, which would be a record for this year.

"Summer starts this weekend and the heat is on," said a Met Office spokesperson this morning.

Over the next few days thousands of British tourists are expected to arrive with British travel giant Jet2 programming 40 flights over three days.

The temperatures in the resorts will be even higher on Saturday night as England hosts Ukraine in the Europan soccer chamionshios.