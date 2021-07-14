Despite the UK's double-jab scheme for countries listed as amber on its travel traffic light, the Balearic tourist industry is braced for the islands to de demoted from the green watch list to amber tomorrow when the British government reviews its traffic light.

Covid cases are still spiking in the Balearics with case numbers per 100,000 and the posistivity rate, now at 10 percent, way above the UK's green list requirements.

The Balearic Islands have been among the most popular holiday destinations on the green list where returning Britons do not have to self-isolate.

But cases have tripled in Spain in just two weeks to 368 cases per 100,000 people, with more than 21,000 new cases on July 9.

While Mallorca and Menorca are also said to be experiencing a rise in cases.

A source told the Sun: “It’s all still up for discussion, but the figures aren’t great which is why it was on the watch list in the first place.”

This would mean unvaccinated Britons returning from Ibiza, Mallorca and Minorca will have to isolate for 10 days and take a Covid-19 test on or before day two and on or after day eight.

Under new rules set to come into force on Freedom Day July 19, fully vaccinated travellers from amber list countries will not have to self-isolate but they will still be required to get tested.

The news of the potential downgrade comes just weeks after the holiday destinations were added to the green list, prompting hope families could getaway for the summer holidays.

The Government’s travel lists are expected to be updated tomorrow, although reports have suggested it could come slightly earlier.