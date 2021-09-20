Holiday bookings to the Balearicss have surged since the government announced foreign travel rules were being simplified in England on Friday.
British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the travel traffic light system was being replaced with a single red list.
And fully vaccinated people will no longer need a pre-departure test before returning from non-red list areas.
Steve Heapy, chief executive of tour operator Jet2, told the BBC that there had been a "phenomenal" consumer reaction since the announcement, with "huge" demand for holidays in the next few weeks.
He added that destinations across the board were "selling well" across late summer, winter and summer 2022 dates, and the firm had seen a "surge in bookings" for family holidays during October half-term.
