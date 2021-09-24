The Cala Millor tourism consortium consists of Sant Llorenç and Son Servera town halls and the hoteliers association. Seeking to extend the season as much as possible, the consortium has organised events over the coming weeks. One, in October, will be an art festival, with work being exhibited at twelve hotels. There will also be an exhibition featuring the work of a number of artists at the Sa Maniga Auditorium.

In addition, there will be two routes - one of sculptures and the other, entitled Color Millor, of urban art by Sandro Thomas.

The consortium's president, Colau Bordal (Sant Llorenç's tourism councillor), explains that the hotels will be exhibiting works by different artists and from Palma galleries. The sculptures and the urban art are dotted about in Cala Millor.

A different event, from October 9 to 12, is the international women's football tournament. Thirty teams will be taking part, and around a thousand people will be staying in Cala Millor. Bordal adds that these are important events which have the backing of the Council of Mallorca. Because of the pandemic, there are fewer participants, but if the health situation improves, the men's tournament in April is expected to attract up to 150 teams.

Meanwhile, the annual tourist fiestas are now under way. Cancelled last year, Cala Millor has had these fiestas since the early 1980s. The fiestas aim to promote shops and restaurants, and there will be a special night of shopping and gastronomy - discounts will be offered on purchases and on tapas.

Other features of the fiestas include the traditional gathering of giants and ball de bot folk dance.