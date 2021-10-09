The general assembly of the Mallorca Hoteliers Federation at the end of September agreed to initiate the process to elect the federation's president and board members. These elections will take place on December 15.

At the assembly, presidents of hotel associations voiced support for Maria Frontera to seek re-election as the federation's president. She says that she was indeed asked to carry on and that she will be presenting herself for re-election. However, she hopes that other candidates will step forward. An "open and democratic electoral process" would be positive and enrich the institution "over which I currently preside".

Frontera was elected unanimously in January 2018 in succession to Inma Benito. Since then, as she notes, there have been some "difficult" times, Dealing with the challenges going forward "is not going to be easy". As well as the pandemic, her period as president has been marked by the collapse of Thomas Cook.

The 23 associations that comprise the federation have until October 20 to submit nominations for president, but most have already signalled that they won't be.