The Palma police anti-graffiti unit has identified one individual as having been responsible for 85 examples of graffiti in various parts of the city. Going by the name Older, graffiti at the Soller railway station was his (security cameras captured images of him), while the graffiti on the feminist mural in Plaça Tubo was also his - together with a "colleague".

Court proceedings against him have been set in motion. The fines will be enormous, but the police note that what typically happens is that the offender pleads "insolvency" and the parents end up having to pay the fine.

The head of the unit, who is remaining anonymous, explains that they have a profile of some of those who do the graffiti. They can be students of design, fine arts and architecture. They are rarely in employment.

They work at night and at sites with subsequent high visibility, such as by main roads. "They believe they won't get punished, but they will be." He and his unit have catalogued graffiti in the whole of Palma and have identified many of the "artists".

The officer distinguishes between fines for administrative offences and those for criminal offences. The latter entails defacing sites that are cultural and heritage assets, and the fines range from 600 to 30,000 euros. They are between 100 and 600 euros for the others.

The town hall's councillor for public security, Joana Adrover, has said that "absolute priority" is being given to the fight against graffiti vandalism.