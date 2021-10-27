The Balearic Ministry for Health today reported one more death of a patient from covid, taking the death toll since the beginning of the pandemic to 997 in the Balearics and 87 new cases were confirmed, 15 fewer than Tuesday.



Since the start of the pandemic, the number of diagnosed cases in the Balearics has now risen to 100.757.



As for the health care situation, there were 21 patients with covid in intensive care across the Balearics, one less than Tuesday. The occupation of the ICU is 6.1% and remains at low risk.



In addition there were 54 patients on hospital wards, an increase of four; and Primary Care was handling 960 patients, 56 more than on Tuesday, when the figure increased by 56.



The cumulative incidence rate continues to rise. In the last 14 days, it has risen from 68 cases per 100,000 inhabitants to 72.5. In Majorca it rose from 64 to 68 cases per 100,000 people; in Ibiza, from 108 to 115; in Minorca from 45 to 51 and in Formentera from 42 to 33.



The trend is on the rise given that the cumulative incidence in the last 7 days is 42 cases per 100,000 in the Balearics.

The positivity rate yesterday stood at 3.24%.



In Majorca, where 55 new infections were detected yesterday, there were 37 patients on the ward (2 more), 18 in ICU (one less) and another 683 patients under the supervision of Primary Care (29 more).

In Ibiza, 22 new cases were diagnosed, there were 17 covid patients hospitalised on the wards (2 more), 2 in ICU and 227 being treated at home, (17 more).

In Minorca, where 8 new infections were diagnosed, there was one covid patient still in ICU and Primary Care was attending 46 mild patients (8 more).

In Formentera, two more cases of covid were detected, taking the number of patients being attended to 4.

As for the vaccination campaign, the percentage of those who have received the full course of the vaccine is 81.75% of the target population, aged 12 and older, 845,955 people in total, and 83.55% have received at least one dose.

With regard to the total population of the Balearics, which according to the latest official data is 1,219,423 people, the rate of vaccination with a complete vaccination schedule is 69.37%.