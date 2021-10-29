The All Saints holiday weekend will see 2,624 flights at Palma's Son Sant Joan Airport, an increase of around 25% compared with the pre-pandemic holiday in 2019.

For the island's tourism industry, this is confirmation of the perception of Mallorca as a safe destination, while this level of activity comes as good news as the main tourism season draws to a close.

A principal beneficiary is Palma, where the president of the Palma and Cala Mayor hoteliers association, Javier Vich, says that there is average occupancy of 72% over the long weekend. "This places us above what was registered in 2019."

One of the leading online travel agencies, Destinia, suggests that Mallorca is accounting for 38% more bookings this year than in 2019. The average stay, according to Destinia, will be 2.91 nights, up from 2.10 in 2019. Although prices per night remain unchanged, the average value of reservations has risen from 221 euros to 312.

Vich points to five-star luxury and boutique hotels in Palma having been in great demand for many weeks. "They have occupancy of up to one hundred per cent, which means visitors coming to the city with high purchasing power that benefits the entire tourism value chain."

The forecast for November is average occupancy of 50%. This is expected to be repeated in December, although this will not reach pre-pandemic levels.