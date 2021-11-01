Palma's Palacio de Congresos will play host to the Traverse Congress on November 27-28. This conference and exhibition will bring together the world's leading content generators for new media.

The managing director of the Palma 365 Tourism Foundation, Pedro Homar, says that those attending are generators of content on social networks - professional photographers, YouTubers, Instagrammers, producers of short films and journalists. Over 200 participants will be transmitting their visit on their networks, where they have thousands of followers. Palma 365 is organising and staging the event.

New communication trends will be discussed at the congress, prior to which (from November 23) there will be numerous activities, e.g. wine-tasting, golf and forest walks. These will be in Palma and in other parts of Mallorca. And coinciding with the congress will be the Tapalma week - the tapas routes to show off the city's gastronomy.