Within hours of making her speech in London calling for a ban on booze tourism to the Balearics, President Francina Armengol, received the full backing from the Foreign Office on Tuesday night. At a meeting in London Armengol and the head of British Consular Services, Jennifer Anderson, agreed to work together to outlaw the so-called tourism of excesses.

"We completely support the valiant efforts of the Balearic government and we will work together," Anderson said following the meeting in London. Also attending was Lloyd Milen, Consul General for the Balearics.

As a direct result of this meeting campaigns could be launched in both Britain and the Balearics warning of the dangers of excessive drinking while on holiday. This meeting clearly underlined the excellent working relationship between the British and Balearic governments.