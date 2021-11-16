Palma's new urban plan will, in certain instances, permit the conversion of ground-floor premises into residential accommodation.

Conversion will not be allowed on streets referred to as "civic axes", which basically refer to main pedestrian streets. On others, the granting of a licence for conversion will depend on the level of commercial activity - at least 60% of ground floor premises on a street will have to be for business.

If a building has not reached its so-called residential use intensity index, the ground floor can be converted and sold on the free market. If the index has been reached, conversion will still be permitted but it will have to be protected, affordable housing.