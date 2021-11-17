Palma town hall's budget for 2022 will rise by 2.8% to 475.5 million euros. In the case of the fiestas, which come under the citizen participation department, there is an increase of 14.3% to 4.9 million. Councillor Alberto Jarabo says that the January Sant Sebastià fiestas will be extended to fifteen days and that the 'Revetla', the night of the concerts in various squares, "will continue to be a priority".

For Christmas and Three Kings, the budget is to increase from 135,000 euros to 300,000 euros. Angel Sunday, the Sunday after Easter Sunday when events centre on Bellver Castle, will have a budget of 37,000 euros - up from 30,000 - while Sa Rua, the Carnival parade, is to have an increase from 10,000 to 14,000 euros.

The citizen participation department is not the only one involved with the city's music. The culture department obviously has a significant role in this regard, and so there is to be an increase of 46% for music festivals, such as the Festival Jazz Palma.

The budget for culture in 2022 will be 5.73 million euros, up by 23% from 4.7 million. Councillor Antoni Noguera says that the aim is to "strengthen culture". There will therefore also be an 18.5% increase for maintenance of municipal theatres and for their programmes. The Fundació Miró, of which the town hall is the main patron, will have a budget of 1.32 million, up from 1.25 million euros.

Noguera describes the 2022 budget as "possibly the most important budget for ​​culture for the past 30 years".