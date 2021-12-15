Palma town hall is to spend 580,000 euros on improvements to the Plaça Major underground car park. The work will begin during the first quarter of 2022 and is expected to take up to six months.

The planned investment, the town hall says, will include changing two of the three lifts. These will have capacity for six and eight people. The third lift, to connect with the square itself, requires permission from the commission for the city's historical centre and will be covered by a separate investment project.

There will be a new area for bicycles and scooters, similar to those at other municipal car parks. Lighting and signs will also be improved, and one of the bathrooms on the first floor will be adapted for people with reduced mobility.

The whole car park will be repainted and the parts affected by leaks will be repaired.